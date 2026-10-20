Salman Khan makes first appearance after the attack on Tiger Shroff, check out the heavy security

The mood in the film industry is solemn currently, ever since the assassination attempt on actor Tiger Shroff on October 18. Three people have already been detained in connection with the activity. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, following his meeting with Tiger at his residence, had promised that the security arrangements for all celebs shall be reviewed, and it seems it is already underway.

Salman Khan

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Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai's private airport on Tuesday morning, flanked by heavier than usual security. Special Protection Unit officers, wielding guns were present. Check out the video:

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Salman's security arrangements seem to have been strengthened on priority because he has been inundated with threats by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Even in the latest episode involving Tiger, an unverified voice message circulating mentions his name, “Regarding the incident with Tiger Shroff today, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu take responsibility. We had called and warned him earlier, but he failed to understand, so today we made him understand properly. Whoever in the Mumbai film industry does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan, they will be next. Wait and watch.”

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{{^usCountry}} In April 2024, even gunshots were fired at Salman's Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments. The responsibility for it was again taken by the Bishnoi gang. In October of the same year, politician and Salman's close friend Baba Siddiqui was shot dead, and the Mumbai Police chargesheet concluded later that Baba's close proximity to Salman could have led to his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In April 2024, even gunshots were fired at Salman's Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments. The responsibility for it was again taken by the Bishnoi gang. In October of the same year, politician and Salman's close friend Baba Siddiqui was shot dead, and the Mumbai Police chargesheet concluded later that Baba's close proximity to Salman could have led to his death. {{/usCountry}}

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