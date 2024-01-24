Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik remarries. Here's all you need to know about his third wife Sana Javed

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik (41) announced his surprise marriage to actor Sana Javed on January 20. The two made their wedding official through an Instagram post leaving fans ecstatic and also curious about 30-year-old Javed. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed

Javed was previously married to singer-musician Umair Jaswal. The intimate nikah took place in Karachi in 2020 and invited a lot of media buzz. Jaswal, known for the song Sammi Meri Waar, is the lead vocalist of Pakistani rock band Qayaas.

After four years, Javed and Jaswal hogged limelight last year when news about their marriage being on the rocks began doing the rounds. Though the two kept things under wraps, a birthday post for Javed by Malik in March 2023 triggered rumours about them dating.

Later in the year, many reports stated that Javed and Jaswal had divorced, further confirming her alleged relationship with Malik.

Born in Saudi Arabia, Javed made her acting debut in 2012 with TV show Shehr-e-Zaat. She gained prominence on Pakistani television with shows such as Khaani, Ruswai, Zara Yaad Kar and Dunk. Javed is also the recipient of several awards and nominations.

The TV star has also appeared in many telefilms including Behadd, Shareek-e-Hayat and Dino Ki Dulhaniya. She is currently seen in TV show Sukoon.

Soon after the wedding announcement, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza confirmed her divorce with Malik through a statement.