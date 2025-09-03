Simple Kaul on her divorce with Rahul Loomba: Tough, but had to happen

All is not well in actor Simple Kaul's life. On Wednesday, it came to light that actor-entrepreneur Simple Kaul is parting ways with her husband, businessman Rahul Loomba after 14 years together. Simple Kaul and Rahul lamba

Speaking to us, Simple stated, “I didn’t want to talk about the separation, as it is not finalised yet. I hadn't planned on sharing about it yet as it’s tough but I knew this had to happen.”

The actor, who was last seen in the 2021 series Ziddi Dil Maane Na, married Rahul in 2010. She adds, “I don’t really know how to express what I am feeling right now. I will bounce back. It will take time, but I will.” The couple were in a long-distance marriage as Rahul was often away for work.

In another interview the 'Shararat' actor mentioned that the divorce is a mutual and that they are more than family. The actor is known for her TV shows Shararat: Thora Jaadu, Thori Nazaakat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jeannie Aur Juju and Oye Jassie.