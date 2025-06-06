Squid Game creator claims losing two more teeth after losing eight teeth in the first season: 'Haven't put them back in'

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, has once again opened up about the physical toll that working on the show has taken on him. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hwang revealed that he lost two more teeth while working on the second season of the hit Netflix series. Hwang Dong-Hyuk has once again opened up about the physical toll writing a show like Squid Game has taken on him.

"I thought it was going to be okay, but this time I had to pull out two more teeth as well. I had to pull out about eight teeth in season 1, and now I have two teeth more out, and I haven't put them back in yet. So I'm waiting for them," he said.

Hwang had earlier spoken about how the stress of creating the first season had led to him losing "eight or nine" teeth. Despite expecting the subsequent seasons to be less taxing, the workload once again proved intense.

"I do already have the universe and the space that I have envisioned come to life, so in a sense, season 2 and season 3 was easier compared to season 1," he said. "But the problem is that for season 2 and season 3, we had to shoot and write in one go. It was as if we were making one season, and we tried as best as we could to bring in season 3 as fast as possible. So the total amount was much larger, and we had to shoot for around one year, so it was very physically demanding," he added.

Season 2 of the series concluded with Gi-hun, also known as Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae), leading a failed rebellion against the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), which resulted in the death of his friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan). As the third and final season approaches, Hwang hinted that things are only going to get darker.

"In the case of season 3, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the lowest bottom of human beings, because the series itself is reaching its climax. I wanted very intense games to bring out the bottom parts of human nature," Hwang said. "In season 1, we had lots of games like Tug of War that really utilized height and the fear that this height gives, but in the case of season 2, we didn't have that element. That is why in season 3, I decided to introduce games that could really infuse fear in people with sheer height," he added.

While careful not to give away spoilers, Hwang confirmed that this will indeed be the end of the story for Gi-hun and the rest of the players.

"Season 3 is indeed a finale," he said, explaining that he aimed to deliver an inspiring message through the final chapter. "In the case of season 3, I wanted to take a slightly different approach — I wanted to focus on how [people] have to preserve their humanity amidst this intense competition in this capitalistic era. I wanted to focus on how we can preserve our sense of humanity and how we should remain humans even amidst this intense competition. I try to pose that as a final question," Hwang ende