Sunil Grover: OTT gives liberty for detailed storytelling

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover is basking in the success of his show Sunflower's season 2, which was released recently. "I love Sonu Singh and playing him. The way he leads his life, he is a happy man, so I look forward to it, whenever I get a chance to play him," says Grover, reflecting on his portrayal of the quirky character in the web series. Sunil Grover on his work in the OTT medium

Discussing the intricacies of its storyline, he reveals, "Sunflower has so many twists and turns, and they have multiplied in season 2. Murder hua hai aur aap hass rahe ho. A mystery thriller with a bit of dark comedy is still a fresh genre. It has very unique storytelling."

Grover acknowledges the creative freedom provided by OTT platforms, stating, "Theatre mai shayad iss tarah ki stories ko 2 ghante mai dikhaana possible nahi hai, but OTT vo liberty deta hai. Whichever digital shows have been liked by the audience till now, they have good storytelling and writing. Story kehni ki khaas samajh hone chahiye iss medium mai successful hone ke liye. It's not easy to write in the long format."

Despite his comedy background, the 46-year-old expresses gratitude for filmmakers willing to take risks with him in diverse roles. "I have such a strong comedy image or background but still filmmakers have taken a chance with me and they still continue to take the risk by taking me in various roles, including dark thrillers. Mai iss maamle mai khud ko kaafi lucky maanta hu," says the actor, who recently made a comeback to The Kapil Sharma Show in the comedy genre.

The actor, also seen in Tandav (2021) and United Kacche (2023) besides Sunflower, emphasises the importance of nuanced storytelling in web series. "These characters on OTT web shows depend on the story and the director's vision. But broadly, it has to be more nuanced, detailed, and writing has to be clear about the characters so the audience is invested and engaged. You have to keep them hooked till the end."

"Web shows or long story format is the best part about OTT. The great thing is that you don't have to cut short a long story. You are not worried about crunching it into two to two and a half hours. You can tell the story the way you want to tell. Having said that, the story also has to be really good. Where the episode ends, it should be interesting enough to make the user come back for the next episode. Of course the wider reach, and the different kinds of audiences you are catering to, makes me opt for OTT projects from time to time," he further adds.

He further elaborates on the creative freedom provided by OTT platforms, stating, "For actors, OTT has opened the opportunity to play detailed characters. Moreover, different kinds of stories can be explored, which can't be told in theatrical releases."

In conclusion, Grover celebrates the blend of artistic freedom and wider audience reach offered by OTT platforms, describing it as "the best of both worlds" for creative professionals like himself. "For actors, OTT has opened the opportunity to play detailed characters. Moreover, different kinds of stories can be explored, which can't be told in theatrical releases. It doesn't have to follow the commercial format of stories, unlike the big screen. Hence, the audience also views it in a different light. Creatively, you have more time and are more relaxed. You have enough time to prepare and it's not like TV, that the show is accepted and you have to produce everyday," ends the actor.