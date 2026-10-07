Supreme Court asks Rajpal Yadav to clear dues by October 13; actor brings 1.15cr demand draft

Supreme Court on Wednesday directed actor Rajpal Yadav to deposit ₹2 crore in the cheque-bounce case by October 13. The apex court mentioned that it would only consider his plea against the High Court order after he makes the payment. Yadav, who was present in the Court during the hearing on October 7, had reportedly got a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore with him. According to ANI, the remaining ₹85 lakh is to be paid by October 13 through a buyer of his property, who was also present in court along with Yadav.

Rajpal Yadav

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The Supreme Court bench that comprised Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana censured Yadav’s conduct and warned him that it could affect his sentence. Reportedly, the bench stated that repeated extensions were given only to ensure that the complainant received the money. “Law should not be utilised like this”, the Court remarked, reported ANI.

Following the order, the bench had an informal conversation with Yadav, who reportedly raised the financial difficulties caused by his film Ata Pata Laapata (2012). He shared that the film had incurred heavy losses of around ₹200-250 crore and that the producers had also suffered.

During the hearing, the Court made a joking remark that the title of the movie is equivalent to his behaviour. According to ANI, the CJI said, “Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab.” Yadav then greeted the bench with “Pranam karta hoon” and narrated how he has faced losses of ₹200-250 crores through this movie.

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{{^usCountry}} Reportedly, the CJI asked him to make a good film and entertain people. Speaking in good humour, the CJI also mentioned that the advocates appearing before the Supreme Court were also good actors and could be cast in his films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reportedly, the CJI asked him to make a good film and entertain people. Speaking in good humour, the CJI also mentioned that the advocates appearing before the Supreme Court were also good actors and could be cast in his films. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav’s lawyers told the bench that he had approached the Registry to make the payment; however, RTGS was not a permissible mode of payment. Hence, the actor had brought a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore. On the remaining ₹85 lakh, the lawyers stated that a buyer of Yadav’s property was present in court and assured that the amount would be paid once the transaction was done.

The Supreme Court last month said it had no faith in Yadav, citing his past conduct, as even the High Court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment after he failed to comply with repeated proposals to pay. Yadav had taken a ₹5 crore loan in 2010 from M/s Murli Projects Limited to produce the film Ata Pata Lapata with a commitment to repay ₹8 crore, which he defaulted on.

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The firm filed a criminal case against Yadav, which ended in his conviction and three-month prison sentence in May 2024. Yadav sought release on probation in the high court. On July 10, the high court upheld the imprisonment after giving Yadav opportunities to honour his undertaking to repay the loan amount.