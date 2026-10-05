Supreme Court gives last chance to Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce case

The Supreme Court on Monday gave actor Rajpal Yadav one “last chance” to comply with its September 15 direction to deposit ₹2 crore as part payment in a cheque bounce case by Tuesday, observing that his rightful place is in jail. Actor Rajpal Yadav.

“Our order of September 15 seeking deposit of ₹2 crore has not been complied with. With a view to give him a last chance, we directed the amount to be deposited by tomorrow [Tuesday],” said a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench posted the matter for hearing next on October 7.

During the hearing on Monday, Yadav’s lawyer showed a photocopy of four demand drafts, each worth ₹50 lakh. The lawyer said the drafts were issued in Maharashtra and are being brought to Delhi.

Senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, who appeared for the lender firm, told the court that the petitioner is an actor and is good at acting. He suggested the court not to go by the photocopy as it could be four copies of one document bearing an amount of ₹50 lakh only.

The bench said it can ignore how Yadav is treating them. “From the depths of our heart, we want to dismiss his petition. We feel his best place is in jail. But we want some money to be given to your client [lender].”

The court took exception to Yadav’s “arrogance” in having defaulted on the Delhi high court order to pay ₹5 crore, and the Supreme Court’s suggestion on the initial deposit of ₹2 crore. Sinha pointed out that Yadav had not deposited his passport with the court, which he was supposed to do within two days of September 15.

The bench said this arrogance needs to be addressed. “You were given 15 days on September 15 to make the payment. You are already out of time by seven days. And you have not even filed an application seeking extension of time.”

The Supreme Court last month said it had no faith in Yadav, citing his past conduct, as even the high court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment after he failed to comply with repeated proposals to pay.

Yadav had taken a ₹5 crore loan in 2010 from M/s Murli Projects Limited to produce the film ‘Ata Pata Lapata’ with a commitment to repay ₹8 crore, which he defaulted on. The firm filed a criminal case against Yadav, which ended in his conviction and three-month prison sentence in May 2024.

Yadav sought release on probation in the high court. On July 10, the high court upheld the imprisonment after giving Yadav opportunities to honour his undertaking to repay the loan amount.

The high court noted that Yadav and his wife had paid ₹2.25 crore to the complainant during the pendency of proceedings. It added that the amount was directed to be adjusted against the ₹1.05 crore to be paid in the seven cases to the complainant. Yadav’s wife was directed to pay ₹5.51 lakh to the complainant in each case.

The Supreme Court last month extended time for Yadav’s surrender until October 5, as his date for it, as per the high court order, had expired. The date has now been extended until October 7, when the Supreme Court will take a call based on Yadav’s response.