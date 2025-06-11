The Devil Wears Prada sequel should be in production by this time next month, reveals alum Emily Blunt!

The 2010s rom-com glow is shining bright on Emily Blunt's cheeks as she gears up to step right back into the tall, tall shoes of her iconic namesake on-screen persona for the official Devil Wears Prada sequel. As per some exclusive Entertainment Tonight intel, the already icon-status second installment is set to go into production in July. And that's in less than a month! The Devil Wears Prada sequel to enter production within a month!(Photos: X)

Appropriately, Emily is teeming with excitement and feeling equal parts nostalgic. In a byte to ET, when asked if she can believe a sequel is actually underway, 2 decades later, she gasped, "No", adding, "20 years ago, in a blink, it's gone by".

Allegedly pressed for details herself, Emily didn't have much to spill about where her in-house namesake would be, 2 decades down the line: "It's so weird, I haven't even read a script. I don't know, I'm just like, where is she? I don't know", she quipped.

One thing Emily did reflect on but, was her on-screen antagonistic vibe with Meryl: "God why are Meryl and I always so mean to each other in every movie we do? We always have like beef with each other. I don't know what it is...let's hope we remedy it...".

Yes girl, give us NOTHING!

But the actor sure did feel bad about not spilling any of the deets as she added, "I'm not sure. Can you tell I'm skirting the issue? (laughs)". Besides us, another little lot that's excited to live out the sequel on the big screen, are her daughters, Hazel, 11, and Violet, 9. She said, "For the fashion! They're like, Mary Schmopins. Devil Wears Prada, they're all about it!".

The film is slated for a release on May 1 of next year, making it the Friday right before the first Monday of May — the Met Monday! And needless to say, one and all are gearing up for a fashion-fueled kickstart to the Summer month.

"Everybody wants this!" and that's a fact.