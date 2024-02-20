Vibe of 25: Rohit Roy says his ‘love has only grown’ for wife Manasi Joshi after 25 years of marriage

Actor Rohit Roy and his wife Manasi Joshi Roy have touched a “special landmark” as a couple as they are completing 25 years of marriage this year, on June 23. They will mark this happy occasion with their annual tradition of exploring new corners of the world. “For the last 22 years, this has been a staple celebration that we go to some part of the world which we have not visited. We started doing this right after we got married, so since 1999, she is my perfect traveling partner. We like meeting new people and exploring. This year, the plan is to go to America, we will meet Kiara also as her birthday is close to our 25th anniversary,” shares Roy, excitement evident in his voice. rohit roy 25th anniversary

The journey of 25 years has been a testament to their commitment and love, and the actor reveals the key elements that have kept their marriage strong and tells us, “The secret to our 25 years of successful marriage is understanding, forgiveness, a little bit of sacrifice, and maintaining that mantra - it is better to be kind than to be right all the time. We have argued with each other when we didn’t even know who is right or wrong, but we stopped that practice many years ago, it’s toxic and unhealthy.”

Reflecting on their growth as a couple, “In the past 25 years, we have worked on our relationship and grown. Now, it is a lot quieter with chilled waves. One thing that everyone should remember is ‘Never sleep over a fight.’ It should not fester in your soul,” the 55-year-old quips.

Acknowledging the ups and downs that come with any long-term relationship, he expresses, “25 years is a long time. There have been many ups and downs, I have forgotten the downs and I cherish all the ups of our relationship. I never remember any bad things, I move on. In 25 years, the most beautiful times have outlasted.”

“25 years is a landmark in anybody’s life and relationship, especially in the times that we are living now. Me and Manasi both are old school, we believe in the sanctity and longevity of a marriage. We celebrate every year, but 25 years is something that we are very proud of and have worked towards. There was never any question that this is for keeps. The very first time I met her, I knew I wanted to marry her, and that was 32 years ago. It is special,” Roy further adds.

