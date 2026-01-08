Vicky Kaushal opens up about son Vihaan Kaushal and fatherhood: ‘I have so many pictures of my baby…’

Back in November last year, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared a good news with fans. The star couple welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby boy, into the world. When their son turned two months old on January 7, Vicky and Katrina introduced him to their fans, by revealing his name — Vihaan Kaushal. The proud parents shared, “Our Ray of Light ❤️Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words 🙏🏽🧿🕉️.” Well, a clip of Vicky talking about fatherhood has now gone viral on social media.

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about fatherhood and how life has changed after he and Katrina Kaif welcomed Vihaan into the world. Talking to Just Too Filmy, Vicky shared, “Dekhiye abhi toh ek mahina hi hua hai. I am also figuring out what it means to become a father. But I can tell you that it's the most magical feeling. It's a feeling sometimes I feel I can't describe in words, what you truly feel. Of course, there are those beautiful adjectives that you can attach to this feeling of becoming a father. But what you truly feel is a mix of so many things.”

Vicky went on to share, “Overall, it's just, it's just like you know, you just feel like this time all of a sudden has become so priceless. Your centre changes. I feel like my centre has changed and there's always something calling me back. So, that is there. For the first time I'm very scared ki mera phone naa kho jaaye. I've never bothered about my phone, but now I have so many pictures, so many videos of my baby that I'm like 'Mera phone kahan hai, phone naa kho jaaye.' So you're just craving for that time, you know, with your child. And it's just very very precious, and it truly has been the biggest blessing of my life. God has been kind.”

Well, we wish Vicky, Katrina and Vihaan all the love in the world!