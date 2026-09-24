Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan dies at 56 after battling cancer, confirms business partner

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his memorable supporting and comic roles in Hindi cinema, has died after battling lung cancer. He was 56.
His business partner Shivam confirms to HT City, "He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days back and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."
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A familiar face in Hindi films for decades, Khan worked a lot as a character actor, appearing alongside several stars and becoming known for his performances in films such as Rowdy Rathore and Hera Pheri (2000)
He was also part of more recent films including Gadar 2, Badhaai Do and Stree 2.
His work extended beyond films to television, where he appeared in shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.
Among his best-known performances was his role in Welcome (2007) alongside Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, in which his 'Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahot bada khiladi tha. Ek din Uday bhai...' monologue became iconic.
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.