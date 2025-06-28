Will Cate Blanchett star in American version of Squid Game? Here's what we know (SPOILER ALERT)

NOTE: This article contains spoilers to the third season of Squid Games Cate Blanchette appeared in the final episode of the third season of Squid Game

In an unexpected twist, Squid Game wrapped up its explosive finale with a surprise that fans didn’t see coming — Cate Blanchett stepping into the franchise as a mysterious new recruiter.

In the closing moments of the finale episode titled Humans Are…, the action shifts to Los Angeles, where a mysterious woman in a sleek suit is seen challenging a man to a tense game of ddakji in a shadowy alleyway. That woman? None other than Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett. With her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail and a smirk that could send chills down your spine, Blanchett slaps her opponent hard across the face before he finally gives in. The final moment sees her making eye contact with Front Man In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), who observes the scene from his car and exchanges a loaded glance with her before driving off.

The surprise cameo comes after In-ho delivers Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) personal items to his daughter, confirming the protagonist’s death after the final game. Among the items: the now-iconic green tracksuit marked 456 and a gold debit card that likely holds the remainder of Gi-hun’s winnings.

So how did Cate Blanchett end up in this dystopian universe?

In an interview with Tudum, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared his excitement about casting the acclaimed actress. “I thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing. And as for why Cate Blanchett, she's just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn't love her? ” he said.

“So we were very happy to have her appear. We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words, which is exactly what she did,” he added.

As for what comes next, Hwang isn’t ruling anything out. In an interview at the premiere of the season 3, earlier this month, he said: “I cannot just tell right now when and how it's going to happen. But there is a chance.”