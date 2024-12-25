Your Christmas just got hotter: 5 raunchy Christmas movies to stream this holiday season!

Let’s face it, sweet cookie-baking Christmas movies are fun...but sometimes, you’re in the mood for something a little more naughty than nice. Whether it’s steamy romances, scandalous storylines, or just a lot of hunks wrapped up in Christmas lights, there has been a growing appetite for raunchy Christmas films over the past few years. So, pour yourself a glass of wine, gather the girls, and let’s dive into the juiciest Christmas movies you must binge on today. Raunchy Christmas movies to stream

Hot Frosty

Think Frosty the Snowman meets rom-com with a sizzling twist! Hot Frosty introduces us to Kathy (Lacey Chabert), a lonely widow who accidentally brings a handsome snowman to life (hello, snowman magic). This snow-hunk (portrayed by Trevor Milligan) not only melts her heart but also brings back the spark in her life just before he starts melting himself. It’s a heartwarming yet delightfully absurd watch that proves even snowmen can bring the heat.

The Merry Gentlemen

Broadway glitter, abs, and holiday cheer? Yes, please! The Merry Gentlemen gives us American actor Britt Robertson as a big-city dancer determined to save her family’s small-town theatre. Her plan? Stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue (read: shirtless Santa hats and sultry dance numbers). With Hollywood co-star Chad Michael Murray as the town’s brooding yet irresistible handyman, this movie is a delightful mix of wholesome holiday vibes and spicy fun.

Our Little Secret

Drama, exes, and festive chaos — it doesn’t get juicier than this. Actor Lindsay Lohan stars as Avery, a woman meeting her boyfriend’s family for Christmas...only to discover her ex is part of the holiday celebrations! Cue secret glances, awkward run-ins, and a whole lot of will-they-won’t-they tension. Add in an ensemble cast, witty banter, and Netflix-level drama, and you’ve got a holiday movie that’s equal parts naughty and nice.

‘Twas the Text Before Christmas (2023)

You know that one text that changes everything? This movie is all about it. Canadian actor Merritt Patterson stars as a woman who takes a spontaneous trip to Vermont after sending a life-changing text. What follows is a charming tale of unexpected friendships and potential romance, all set against a snowy Christmas backdrop. Sweet with just the right amount of cheekiness, this one will have you laughing and swooning in equal measure.

A Paris Christmas Waltz (2023)

Who says Christmas can’t come with a side of glamour? A Paris Christmas Waltz combines romance, dance, and Parisian charm. When an accountant (Jen Lilley) teams up with a retired dancer (Matthew Morrison) for a Christmas dance competition, sparks fly both on and off the dance floor. The chemistry between the leads is sizzling, the dance sequences are stunning, and the holiday setting is the cherry on top.

So if you’re tired of the same old Christmas flicks, it’s time to spice things up with these raunchy, fun, and oh-so-entertaining movies. Grab your cosy blanket, a box of chocolates, and settle in for a Christmas binge. Cheers to a holly, jolly, hot holiday season!