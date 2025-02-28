Zendaya to voice Shrek’s daughter in Shrek 5; fans love the casting, not sure about the animation: ‘bring back the old’

The Shrek franchise is getting a major update with the announcement that Zendaya will be joining the voice cast for Shrek 5. Universal Pictures released a teaser clip on February 27, revealing that Zendaya will lend her voice to Felicia, the daughter of Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz). The teaser clip, released by Universal and DreamWorks, offers a fun look at the updated world of Far, Far Away. In the clip, Donkey asks the Magic Mirror, “Hey Magic Mirror, who’s the fairest of them all?” The Magic Mirror responds, “Why Shrek! Of course.” However, this time, the Magic Mirror has a modern twist, allowing Shrek to cycle through a variety of Gen Z-inspired looks. The reactions from Felicia (“Ew, dad!”) and Fiona (“Oooh, Mommy like”) provide plenty of humour, with Shrek raising the question, “Who is making this stuff?” Just then, Pinocchio makes a quick appearance, humorously claiming, “Not me!” Zendaya's Shrek character

The news of Zendaya’s casting sent fans into a frenzy. One excited fan commented, “Zendaya as Shrek’s daughter? This franchise just got even more legendary.” Another fan added, “Zendaya era loading: Disney, HBO, MCU, and now…the swamp.” While most fans are thrilled with the casting, some shared mixed feelings about the animation style. One fan said, “Bring back the old character models,” while another noted, “The animation is the only thing that’s pissing me off, I’m still seated of course.” A fan joked, “From Challengers to Euphoria to Spider-Man to Dune to Shrek… girl just never rests.”

Shrek 5 is all set to hit theaters on December 23, 2026, a quarter-century after the original film became a box office hit. With Zendaya joining the cast and plenty of humour on the way, the much-beloved promises to be a wild ride for both new and long-time fans of the franchise.