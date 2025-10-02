Why the world should mourn Dame Jane Goodall

Dame Jane Goodall is no more. Why the world must mourn Dame Jane Goodall (Photo: Britannica)

The luminary anthropologist, primatologist and ethologist breathed her last on October 1. She was 91.

The news of her passing was broken by the Jane Goodall Institute, which in a heart-heavy statement shared, “The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1st, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away due to natural causes.

She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States.

Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world”.

For the layman, it may be difficult to fathom the tenacious, tireless and ultra-focused pursuits that define the world of academia and research. But if anything, Dr. Goodall is the poster woman for what dedication in the field — not just in theory, but definitively in practice — stands to achieve.

The world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, having studied their social and family interactions in the wild for over 60 years, her first trip to the Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania, dating back to 1960, was the turning point — not just for her, but for everything the world stood to gain from her findings.

Every visionary has their superpower, finessed and put to the test over decades of dedication. For Dr. Goodall, her superpower was that of quiet observation.

Instead of taking the lead, she let the chimpanzees do so, with her just intellectualising their cues. If anything, we have her to thank for the highest level of understanding that we now possess, when it comes to our closest primate cousins.

In a now wildly popular take, but one severely frowned upon when she commenced her work, Dr. Goodall, despite the scientific establishment’s disapproval, refused to refer to the chimpanzees as numbers. David Greybeard, Flo, Fifi, Goliath and Mr. McGregor were just a few hearty names personifying her life long companions and forming the centre of all her intellectual analyses.

It’s not at all difficult to see why someone like herself has a whole Barbie built around her, complete with a pair of binoculars and a notebook — the two paraphernalia completely capturing the outline of her life — observation and knowledge; though this is, easily the least of her achievements.

Dr. Goodall’s passing mirrored her life — quiet, poignant, graceful. And her legacy will live on as the blueprint of utter and complete commitment to the greater good.

May she rest in peace.