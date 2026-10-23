...
...
Next Story

Everyone seems to be ramping up their security”: Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy says demand for celebrity security is rising after the firing outside Tiger Shroff’s residence, with stars beefing up protection amid safety concerns

Updated on: Oct 23, 2026, 11:18:45 IST
By Shagun Roy
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The firing incident outside actor Tiger Shroff’s residence has once again brought celebrity security into focus, with actors reassessing their safety amid growing concerns. Actor Ronit Roy, who runs a private security agency, has provided protection to several Bollywood A-listers, including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, as well as Saif Ali Khan following the stabbing incident at his residence.

Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy

Speaking to HT City, Roy (61) says the firing incident outside Tiger Shroff’s residence has once again brought celebrity safety into focus, with demand for professional security rising as actors strengthen existing arrangements and seek fresh protection.

“It’s a normal practice for demand to fluctuate. There are times when it picks up and times when things are slow. However, given the current circumstances, everyone seems to be ramping up their security. There is rise in demand for security. Existing security is being beefed up. New security is being given,” he says.

Roy points to a shift in how celebrities perceive professional protection, saying clients are increasingly recognising its importance. “Earlier, people would question why they needed such security. Now, they understand what we do and why it matters,” he says.

According to Roy, enquiries have picked up as celebrities take a more proactive approach to their safety. “Everyone is enquiring about security. Celebrities are increasingly taking steps to protect themselves. People are no longer just window-shopping when it comes to security,” he says.

The shift suggests that celebrity security is increasingly being viewed as a necessary precaution rather than merely a status symbol, particularly amid heightened concerns over personal safety.

 
tiger shrofffiring incidentronit roy
Get the latest HT City updates on celebrities, events, nightlife, fashion, food and entertainment. Stay connected with everything happening across Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.
Get the latest HT City updates on celebrities, events, nightlife, fashion, food and entertainment. Stay connected with everything happening across Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.
Home/Htcity/Everyone seems to be ramping up their security”: Ronit Roy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks