Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback Abir Gulaal divides the internet as political opposition clashes with fan excitement

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has sparked both excitement and controversy with his upcoming Bollywood film Abir Gulaal, marking his return to the silver screen. For many fans of Hindi cinema, his collaboration with actor Vaani Kapoor is a welcome reunion; however, not everyone is thrilled about his comeback. Several political figures and industry insiders have expressed strong opposition to the film's release, particularly in Maharashtra, due to Khan's Pakistani nationality. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a regional political party, has taken a firm stance against the film’s release in the state, as has Sanjay Nirupam, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena. Many others, like IIFTD's Ashoke Pandit as well as FWICE's BN Tiwari, also spoke out against the release of the film. But despite their strong stance, it is only fair to include what the general public, including die-hard fans, think about the release. Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal

While MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar stated that the party would not allow the film to be released in Maharashtra and Sanjay Nirupam directly claimed that “when a film is released from Pakistan, Indian people do not like to watch it”, many comments on social media platforms tell a different story. A myriad of fans and Bollywood buffs seem ecstatic to have Fawad back on the big screen, and their excited, gushy comments appear unaffected by the controversy surrounding the release.

“Yay! Happy seeing Fawad! That's a nice surprise! It seems promising and sweet romance/ fluffy/comfy vibes wala movie after ages is a chef's kiss.Hoping they'll serve,” was one comment on Reddit. Another comment was, “Yayyy Fawad is back😍😍😍 Hands down the most charming compared to current Bolly heroes !! He is always better suited for the ML in full time romance flicks rather than being second lead! And this looks good.” One more comment that shared the excitement was, “EVERYBODY CALM DOWN IT’S HAPPENING KSKDKDKDKLRLROROWOWKWJEJEJJEEJ 😭😭😭😭😭✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻 my man is coming back and that too with a SOLID ROMCOM and a BANGING music album I’m sure.” Other comments ranged from saying: “Some of us wanna see Fawad, and we will surely watch him. Every movie has its audience,” and “Fawad is so gooddd. I mean look at his eyes. I am so seated!”

However, it would be inaccurate to say that all netizens expressed solely positive sentiments towards the release. “How hard is it to not cast a Pakistani actor or artist?? Especially when common people don't even want to see them??? Love what's happening to Bollywood aka the slow demise,” was one comment on the same Reddit thread. Another comment claimed, “Do we lack actors in India? 🧐🧐 Auditions rakho na, acche, good looking actors mil jaenge!” One more comment read, “Why are Pakistanis allowed to act in Bollywood? No self respect.”

While many fans are excited for Fawad's comeback, political backlash could affect the release, despite the Bombay High Court lifting the ban on Pakistani actors in 2023. The ban, which was imposed after the 2016 Uri attack due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, prevented Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood. Even though a large portion of the audience remains enthusiastic about his return, it's uncertain whether the film will be released on May 9 as planned, or if the ongoing controversy will ultimately alter its fate.