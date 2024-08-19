From Sachin Tendulkar to Siddharth Malhotra, celebs attend Eka Lakhani's engagement party

Cricket and Bollywood stars turned out in full force for the engagement bash of stylist-designer Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka. The Mumbai soirée was a glittering affair, with the who’s who of the entertainment and sports world celebrating the couple’s love. The star-studded guest list boasted names like Sidharth Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Anil Kapoor, and cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, along with Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and more cricket icons.



Celebs attend Eka Lakhani's engagement party (source: Yogen Shah)