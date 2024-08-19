 From Sachin Tendulkar to Siddharth Malhotra, celebs attend Eka Lakhani's engagement party - Hindustan Times
From Sachin Tendulkar to Siddharth Malhotra, celebs attend Eka Lakhani's engagement party

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 19, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Celebrities made a glamorous appearance at the engagement party of Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchanka, hosted by the couple themselves in Mumbai's Bastian.

Cricket and Bollywood stars turned out in full force for the engagement bash of stylist-designer Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka. The Mumbai soirée was a glittering affair, with the who’s who of the entertainment and sports world celebrating the couple’s love. The star-studded guest list boasted names like Sidharth Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Anil Kapoor, and cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, along with Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and more cricket icons.

Celebs attend Eka Lakhani's engagement party (source: Yogen Shah)
Celebs attend Eka Lakhani's engagement party (source: Yogen Shah)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth (source: yogen shah)
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth (source: yogen shah)
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra
Former cricketer Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge
Former cricketer Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
