Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The history and divinity of the majestic Lalbaugcha Raja

There is a reason why quite literally, millions throng the humid, rain-soaked streets of Mumbai to make their way, a pilgrimage of sorts, to bless themselves with a glimpse of the King of Lalbaug. Lalbaugcha Raja represents that nexus of reverence that one can't help but feel drawn to, year on year, as the tithi for Ganesh Chaturti commences. This holds true irrespective of if one has ties to the city or not. Sustained tradition and a strong legacy of course play a major factor in ensuring the immortality of the Lalbaugcha Raja. But fact of the matter is, that this 14-feet tall regal statue of the affable Bappa, represents much more. This year's Lalbaugcha Raja idol was unveiled in Mumbai yesterday, September 6(Photo: X/LalbaugchaRaja)

A legacy rooted in faith

The Ganesh Chaturthi revelry that characterises Mumbai during this time of the year, actually began from the resolution of a sustained period of hardship. As the lore goes, Bappa came to the rescue. The Lalbaug area in the city, back in the 1900s, comprised of about a 100 textile mills which began to boom by the 1930s. This however, had a negative impact on the lives of the locals there. In such pressing times, the community collectively turned to Bappa in reverence, praying for a smooth passage to resolution. This is when they were granted a plot of land which is today known as the Lalbaug market. A portion of this plot is what evolved to become the Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal which is where the King of Lalbaug is now installed year on year — a beautiful realisation of gratitude which has sustained itself for over a century.

The Kamblis are to thank for crafting Bappa's Lalbaugcha legacy

In a conversation with Indian Express, sculptor Santosh Kambli reminisced about his family's generational duty of bringing the magnanimity of Bappa's Lalbaug incarnation to life. The Lalbaug tradition was officially commenced in 1935 by Santosh's grandfather, Madhusudan Donduji Kambli. Over the decades, crafting the King of Lalbaug has become not just their profession but also the family's "sacred duty". Over nine glorious decades, the artful execution has been seen over first by Madhusudhan, then his brother Venkatesh. The baton now lies in the hands of Santosh and his father.

Not that there was any doubt about it, but bringing a 14-feet statue to life is not a short-lived process. And so it commences several months prior to the D-day — in the month of June to be precise, as shared by Santosh. The design of the idol remains unchanged and was originally inspired by the form and figure of Bappa, as depicted in the Puranas and sacred texts. A trademark of the idol is the soft piety it reflects in its eyes, coupled with an undeniable reverence it manages to invoke for any onlooker, in situ or from afar.

The supremacy of Lalbaugcha Raja: Explained

The number of Ganesha idols crafted in the run up to Ganesh Chaturthi are truly insurmountable. These come in all shapes, sizes and themes, each holding immense significance for it's worshipper. But the Lalbaugcha Raja idol does not enjoy its supreme position just on the basis of its larger-than-life presence. It is actually an amalgamation of multiple minute factors which have fortified its legacy over the years.

The King of Lalbaug as a rule of thumb, always has a slight tilt to His face balanced by a soft, benevolent smile. Additionally, He is seated on His throne in a manner very different from the typical posture Bappa assumes in most of his idols. As a matter of fact, to safeguard the authenticity of Lalbaugcha Raja, the design has been copyrighted by Santosh.

A fact worth mentioning as part of this year's Lalbaug idol is that it stands adorned with a real crown of gold, weighing 20 kgs and worth ₹15 crores. The same was donated by the newest member of the Mandal committee, Anant Ambani.

We wish our readers a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!