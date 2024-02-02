How’s everyone doing, asks Elmo, as the world hugs, cries and sighs
The Sesame Street character’s question opened the floodgates of pent-up emotions as netizens unburdened themselves in response
All you need is love. Sometimes that can come up in the smallest and (in this case), most innocent of ways! When the furry little iconic character from Sesame Street recently asked a single question on his post the platform X: “How is everybody doing?”, little anyone realise it would open the floodgates of pent-up emotions.
People from across the world, celebrities included, shared their struggles, frustrations, anxieties, a few heart-warming, inspiring words as they unburdened themselves. The muppet’s wellness concern went viral in no time! It drove home three crucial points: the importance of mental health, why reaching out to someone matters and the impact of kindness. Here’s a look at how the world showed bared hearts and minds to the little muppet.