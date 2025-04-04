A celebration of vivid stories

An evening of a photography exhibition, Krishna and the Kadamba Tree by Sanjay Das, took place in the Capital recently. It was a lively and art-filled affair, curated by Ina Puri. It brought together luminaries from the art world and created an atmosphere of creativity and conversation. The exhibition showcased black-and-white portraits, capturing the essence of Manipur Raas and immersing guests in its ethereal charm.

Sanjay Das and Ina Puri