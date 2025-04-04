A celebration of vivid stories

Sanjay Das's photography exhibition, Krishna and the Kadamba Tree, recently took place in the Capital
An evening of a photography exhibition, Krishna and the Kadamba Tree by Sanjay Das, took place in the Capital recently. It was a lively and art-filled affair, curated by Ina Puri. It brought together luminaries from the art world and created an atmosphere of creativity and conversation. The exhibition showcased black-and-white portraits, capturing the essence of Manipur Raas and immersing guests in its ethereal charm.
Nidhi Jain, Rajiv Makhani, Shampa Sarkar, Nandini Ghosh, and Ravi Dhingra were among the attendees who celebrated Sanjay Das's evocative storytelling through his lens.