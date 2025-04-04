Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

A celebration of vivid stories

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2025 05:40 PM IST

Sanjay Das's photography exhibition, Krishna and the Kadamba Tree, recently took place in the Capital

An evening of a photography exhibition, Krishna and the Kadamba Tree by Sanjay Das, took place in the Capital recently. It was a lively and art-filled affair, curated by Ina Puri. It brought together luminaries from the art world and created an atmosphere of creativity and conversation. The exhibition showcased black-and-white portraits, capturing the essence of Manipur Raas and immersing guests in its ethereal charm.

Sanjay Das and Ina Puri
Sanjay Das and Ina Puri

Nidhi Jain, Rajiv Makhani, Shampa Sarkar, Nandini Ghosh, and Ravi Dhingra were among the attendees who celebrated Sanjay Das's evocative storytelling through his lens.

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / A celebration of vivid stories
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On