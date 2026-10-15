A Spanish soirée with a side of football fever

Paella on the lawn, conversations over culture and football finding its way into the evening’s chatter set the scene as the Embassy of Spain celebrated the country’s National Day on October 12. Hosted by Ambassador Juan Antonio March Pujol, the gathering brought together guests and dignitaries for an evening that blended Spanish traditions with a celebration of India-Spain ties.

(L-R) Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs and Ambassador of Spain to India Juan Antonio March Pujol (HT/Manoj Verma)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With Spain’s football triumph still a talking point, the ambassador said, “We think that we won the football world cup because we managed to play football as an art. So I think that we managed to play as a team and this took us to the victory,” he said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The evening also marked 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Spain. Looking ahead, he said, “If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far go together. I think the partnership between India and Spain we are now building will allow us to be a strong and solid pillar in this unpredictable world in favour of peace and progress for all.”

Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs was the chief guest for the evening. A Hindi translation of Don Quixote, which is a novel by Miguel de Cervantes, and is considered a founding work of Western literature and the first modern novel, was presented to the Ministry of External Affairs, that added a literary touch to the celebrations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}