...
...
Next Story

A tribute to Rohini Nayyar's work and vision for rural India

The fifth edition of the Rohini Nayyar Prize celebrated her vision for rural India and recognised young people driving change on the ground.

Updated on: Nov 1, 2026, 18:37:07 IST
By Snigdha Oreya
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The importance of putting rural communities at the heart of India's development story was the focus of the fifth Rohini Nayyar Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Rural Development, held at the India International Centre, New Delhi, on Saturday evening. The evening brought together policymakers, economists and development practitioners to celebrate the legacy of late economist and former Planning Commission member Dr Rohini Nayyar, while recognising young changemakers working across rural India.

The fifth Rohini Nayyar Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Rural Development was awarded to Prashant Chaudhary, founder, CodeYogi Foundation (Manoj Verma/HTBS)
The fifth Rohini Nayyar Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Rural Development was awarded to Prashant Chaudhary, founder, CodeYogi Foundation (Manoj Verma/HTBS)

Speaking at the ceremony, chief guest Amitabh Kant remembered Rohini Nayyar. He said, “Dr Rohini Nayyar's career reminds us that rural transformation requires both policy and proximity. Policy creates entitlements, budgets, programmes and institutions. But proximity tells us whether these arrangements actually work.”

Remembering his wife’s contribution to rural development, economist Deepak Nayyar said, “Rohini might not have been visible in the public domain, but she was incredibly influential in shaping public policy, working tirelessly behind the scenes to make a lasting impact on rural development.”

The prize, instituted in her memory by the Nayyar Foundation for Social and Economic Purpose, recognises individuals below 40 years of age whose work improves the lives of rural communities. This year's award went to Prashant Chaudhary, founder of CodeYogi Foundation, for making coding and AI education accessible to students in government schools and rural areas through a smartphone-first learning model.

The award carries a cash prize of 10 lakh, a citation and a trophy.

 
rural developmentindia international centre
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/A tribute to Rohini Nayyar's work and vision for rural India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks