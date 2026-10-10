Beyond the Ramlila stage, a message for Delhi

As NCR gears up for the colour and spectacle of Ramlila, beginning today, we catch up with actors portraying iconic Ramayana characters at the Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort Grounds. They reflect on the recent cases of crimes against women and insist that the fight against evil must go beyond the stage.

The Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort Grounds is an annual spectacle.

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Actors Pankaj Kamad as Lord Hanuman (top) and Kaveri Priyam as Sita bring iconic Ramayana characters to life ahead of the Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort Grounds.

‘Women’s safety is non-negotiable’

Playing Sita, actor Kaveri Priyam draws attention to a basic freedom women are still fighting for: the right to step out without fear, regardless of the hour. “Safety of women is non-negotiable! If freedom is guaranteed by our country, women shouldn’t be discouraged from visiting public spaces after a certain hour — that is an affront on basic human rights.”

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{{^usCountry}} Questioning why women must carry protective tools, the 31-year-old says, “Women are forced to carry protective tools because the current times leave us with no other option. People today are literate but not educated and hence lack the fundamental respect for women...” Drawing strength from her character, she adds, “Playing Sita, I’ve learnt that no matter how adverse the situation is, you must stand your ground and fight for what is right. When Sita was judged, she didn’t give in, but stood firm. That’s what made her a true icon of women’s empowerment. There is so much that young women today can learn from her strength.” ‘Silence only emboldens the wrongdoers’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questioning why women must carry protective tools, the 31-year-old says, “Women are forced to carry protective tools because the current times leave us with no other option. People today are literate but not educated and hence lack the fundamental respect for women...” Drawing strength from her character, she adds, “Playing Sita, I’ve learnt that no matter how adverse the situation is, you must stand your ground and fight for what is right. When Sita was judged, she didn’t give in, but stood firm. That’s what made her a true icon of women’s empowerment. There is so much that young women today can learn from her strength.” ‘Silence only emboldens the wrongdoers’ {{/usCountry}}

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Taking inspiration from Lord Hanuman’s strength, actor Pankaj Kamad, 27, calls for collective action against crimes targeting women. “Hanuman ji possessed a fear-inducing, commanding persona that stood for righteousness. Similarly, our society must build a strong, collective persona so that no one dares to even think of committing such crimes.”

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The actor, who has appeared in the OTT series Jamnapaar, stresses the need to act rather than remain silent. “Silence only emboldens the wrongdoers. We need strict, immediate consequences, and an unyielding society that actively protects its women. True strength lies in speaking up, holding perpetrators accountable, and ensuring that every woman feels completely safe and respected in our presence,” he adds.

Playing Ravana is no easy task, but actor Raj Premi leaves nothing to chance, rehearsing his dialogues and expressions to bring the iconic character to life.

‘Men who commit crimes against women are far more cruel than Ravana’

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Actor Raj Premi, who plays Ravana, believes, “Those who commit crimes against women are far more cruel than Ravana ever was.” The 61-year-old, best known for playing Lord Hanuman in the TV series Jai Hanuman (1997) adds, “Even Ravana, despite abducting Sita, never touched her without her consent. He maintained a respectful distance. Today’s criminals are far worse than any mythological villain. Crimes like rape are more horrific than murder because they destroy a survivor’s life and dignity completely.” Calling for swift and stricter punishment, Premi shares, “How can anyone even think of committing such heinous acts? Every man is born to a mother, yet some treat women with such cruelty. It’s unlivable and unimaginable. We need fast-track justice and immediate, strict punishments that create genuine fear so no one ever dares to disrespect or harm a woman ever again.”

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Armed with bows and arrows, actors portraying Lord Ram and Lakshmana bring the characters’ strength and righteousness to life.

The fight against evil begins at home, says actor Devesh Sharma, 30, who plays Lord Rama in this year’s Ramlila. “We have to fight the internal battle through our thoughts, which stem from one’s upbringing warna har kisi mein Ram baste hain aur Ravana bhi,” says the actor, who has appeared in mythological TV shows such as Kakabhushundi Ramayan and Radhakrishn.

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Stressing the importance of raising boys to respect women, he says, “If the foundation of a young boy is strong, he will never even think of disrespecting or harming a woman. My mother always taught me that every girl is like a sister.”

He adds, “For women safety, we must start from home. Fix yourself and correct your thoughts.” Sharma believes the Ramayana can play a role in shaping young minds: “When you tell a young boy about Lord Ram, about his principles, what he stood for and then if that boy can imbibe even 1% of His qualities, he will grow into a man who protects, not harms.”