Bollywood actor Amit Sadh spotted, but not recognised at Khan Market: Content creators face Insta backlash

Have seen you on screen but don’t remember your name – is a statement that actors often come across during random fan encounters. But this one incident in Khan Market, involving actor Amit Sadh and a Delhi-based street photography content creator duo, has stirred the hornets' nest on Instagram. A screengrab of the viral video shows Amit Sadh at Khan Market.(Photo: Instagram)

What happened?

Creators at @therealstreets_ on Instagram spotted Amit in Khan Market, and approached him saying, “We are portrait photographers and content creators. We take stranger portraits...” During the brief intro, Amit quipped: “Are you paying in bitcoins?” and jokingly added, “I am an actor and I don’t work for free.”

Having said that, Amit (46) went on to please the creators with what they want and asked: “What do you want?” in response to which he was told by a woman: “Just two or three pictures, humein laga hi tha aap koi actor ho, but yaad nhi aa raha tha kahan dekha hai (We had a hunch you are an actor, but couldn’t place you).” A man in the background soon says aloud the name: “Amit Sadh” and the video then displays the actor’s portraits.

What has stirred an Instagram debate?

The Reel has so far garnered over 1.4M views, 58k likes, and 1.5k comments and sparked a flurry of reactions since several users are calling out the street photographer for failing to recognise the actor considering this. “Never say that I don’t remember your name. It’s disrespectful. Use such opportunities,” one user wrote, and another commented: “The way he handled the situation is commendable. I relate with the feeling of people looking at you & not being able to pinpoint where exactly do they know you from,” another user commented.

