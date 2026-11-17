Book Review | Josh Silver's Fruit Fly is a deliriously visceral trip through queerhood, ambition and gaslighting

Getting to this material involves a Grindr account, some spectacularly poor judgement and, eventually, pretending to be a therapist. Mallory’s encounters with an unfamiliar world supply plenty of uncomfortable comedy. At home, her polished, controlling husband Ronan is pressing her towards a version of domestic fulfilment that she does not want. In this mix, a successful manuscript starts to look like an escape route for her.

The story follows novelist Mallory Maddox, who, seven years after her celebrated debut, is desperate for another bestseller. Naturally, she turns to the darkest annals of social media: Reddit. The prescription? 'Go gay. Go sad. Go dark.' Enter Leo: a young gay poet living on the streets. Mallory decides his life would look rather good between the covers of her next novel. His consent, apparently, is an editorial detail.

The acid-green cover of the book is fair warning. Author Josh Silver’s adult debut, Fruit Fly , serves up a deliciously indulgent helping of self-loathing, literary ambition and very bad behaviour, one acerbic quip at a time!

The author has fun with the publishing industry’s appetite for suffering, particularly when it comes neatly packaged with a marginalised identity. Mallory spots a marketable story long before she takes much interest in the person living it. The prospect of a receptive editor makes her ethical calculations alarmingly flexible. Around her, the language of literary sensitivity acquires a distinctly transactional ring.

The novel’s treatment of Leo gives that satire its weight. He is vulnerable, perceptive, self-destructive and capable of mischief. But his addiction and precarious circumstances never exhaust his personality. He has enough agency where he can be both wrong and wronged, and Silver allows the reader to feel for him without sanding down his less appealing edges. Mallory, too, remains recognisably human even as her behaviour becomes increasingly difficult to defend and watch (read).

Their alternating perspectives keep the story moving at a terrific clip, with short chapters that end with an infuriatingly effective sense of timing. Just as one character’s account begins to feel persuasive, the next chapter shifts the ground. Humour gives way to unease as their involvement deepens, and the accumulating deceptions turn creative opportunism into something dangerous. Silver’s ability to move between ridicule, tenderness and dread keeps the novel emotionally engaging through its increasingly unsettling turns.

The final pleasure is how thoroughly Silver implicates the reader, as one turns the pages of a novel that knows exactly how irresistible somebody else’s catastrophe can be. If you pick up a copy of this, be prepared to cut through the visceral butter of peak 2026 sensory overload with an equally vicious knife of unvarnished reality.

Title: Fruit Fly

Author: Josh Silver

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Price: ₹799

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