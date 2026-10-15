Delhi gets artsy this Durga Pujo with festive workshops

Paint An Ode To Durga

The workshops offer attendees to soak in the festive fervor through art and culture. (Photo: AI Generate (For representational purpose only))

Combining traditional Kutch craftsmanship with Durga Puja celebrations, a hands-on Lippan art workshop centres around Goddess Durga. Participants are keen to learn how to bring Durga’s iconography to life on pre-outlined MDF boards. “Lippan art relies heavily on texture and light reflection through small cut mirrors,” explains instructor Ankit Pradhan. The beginner-friendly session spans two to two-and-a-half hours. For attendees who prefer painting the goddess on canvas, the workshop also offers a dedicated Durga canvas painting session.

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What: Durga - An MDF Art Workshop

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When: October 17, 3 pm, and October 18

Where: Spesia Bistro, DLF Midtown, Moti Nagar (October 17); BrewBay, Punjabi Bagh (October 18)

Price: ₹750 (Lippan art); ₹550 (canvas painting)

Dance to the divine

Kathak artiste Silika Samal Garg is teaching a 5-minute-30-second choreography set to a Kali Dhun bhajan.

For beginners wanting to explore Kathak this Puja, artiste Silika Samal Garg is teaching a 5-minute-30-second choreography set to a Kali Dhun bhajan. “Navratri is a time to connect with the divine energy through art,” she says. The workshop is capped at 20 participants, with more than half the slots already booked. While beginner-friendly, it is best suited to those with basic dance experience. “Because it is a grammatical Kathak choreography, having a grasp of rhythm and body language helps dancers catch the nuances faster,” adds Garg.

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When: October 17, 4-6 pm

Where: 12, Lotus Enclave, 3rd floor, Pitampura

Price: ₹800 (Register at 7838438158)

Of Terracotta Traditions

Bringing Bengali folk crafts to NCR cafes, these workshops are witnessing Delhiites enrolling to paint.

Bringing Bengali folk crafts to NCR cafes, these workshops are witnessing Delhiites enrolling to paint and embellish terracotta plates, pots, dhunuchis (incense burners) and kulis (traditional winnowing trays used to sift rice and decorate pandals). “We’re bringing traditional elements into the artwork, allowing people to personalise their pieces with embellishments such as pearls,” says Sona Agarwal, who is organising three-to-four-hour sessions featuring dhak music and traditional Bengali Pujo tunes. “It’s as much about art as it is about nostalgia,” she adds, as participants share memories of Pujo back home while creating festive keepsakes together.

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What: Agomoni - A Pujo Art Afternoon

When: October 11 (Delhi); October 18 (Gurugram and Noida), noon

Where: 7 Hues Cafe, Dwarka; Artphonso, Gurugram; One8 Commune, Noida

Price: ₹499 (Register at district.com)

Other workshops to try

What: Sacred Clay (Maa Durga With Clay)

When: October 17, noon-3 pm

Where: Oasis Art Studio, N.S-5, Vasant Vihar

Price: ₹950 (Register at 8448119462)

What: Navratri Special: Online Mata Rani Painting Workshop

When: October 15 and 17, 11 am-noon

Where: Online

Price: ₹349 (Register at 8796564499)

What: Dandiya Night X Art Workshop

When: October 18, 6 pm

Where: Meraki Banquet, Triveni Complex, B-10, Sheikh Sarai Phase 1

Price: ₹499 (Register at bookmyshow.com)