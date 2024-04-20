Delhi High Court comes to the aid of Delhi residents rallying for their park

Inspired by an abiding love for trees and zest to preserve greenery at all costs, residents of A3 Block, Janakpuri, have successfully brought to justice the miscreants who cut down and uprooted close to 80 trees and saplings in their beloved Heaven Road Park, with the help of Delhi High Court (HC). A glimpse of Janakpuri's The Heaven Road Park, before approximately 80 trees were illegally cut inside it.

“We’ve seen it flourish on a barren tract of land for the past four decades. But on the evening of Holi, some misguided people slaughtered our park, as we watched with tears in our eyes,” says resident Poonam Marwah.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Trees and grass were uprooted in the park on March 25 by some miscreants.

Resident Vipin Gupta, who was among the five people who confronted the group who first began cutting the trees, says, “We requested everyone to come for the cause, which is how 36 residents signed the petition... Clean air is our fundamental right. We were asked if we wanted to press criminal charges but we just want our park back.

Advocate Petal Chandhok says, “Delhi’s air pollution concern has a lot to do with vehicular pollution, but also the lack of green cover and plantation of trees. This contempt petition was filed because a group of people would like to use this green space for personal use (wedding pandal). Residents complained to the MCD and the Delhi tree officers, but nothing happened. That's when we intervened." Speaking about the Delhi High Court's speedy judgment and expedited listing of the matter, she adds, "It’s a very positive way of looking at this... Hats off to the judiciary for acting very well on the matter."

The Chronology

March 25: Miscreants enter A3 Block Heaven Road Park, Janakpuri, and chop down and uproot close to 80 trees and saplings

April 13: PIL filed before the Delhi HC

April 15: The PIL receives a mention

April 16: Delhi HC passes a status quo order that the park may not be used for weddings or other commercial purposes and orders the MCD and Deputy Conservator of Forests to restore the space to its original glory

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction