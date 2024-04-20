 Delhi High Court comes to the aid of Delhi residents rallying for their park - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi High Court comes to the aid of Delhi residents rallying for their park

ByKriti Kambiri
Apr 20, 2024 03:01 AM IST

The Delhi High Court recently passed a motion to save a park in Janakpuri from illegal cutting of trees after residents raised a PIL.

Inspired by an abiding love for trees and zest to preserve greenery at all costs, residents of A3 Block, Janakpuri, have successfully brought to justice the miscreants who cut down and uprooted close to 80 trees and saplings in their beloved Heaven Road Park, with the help of Delhi High Court (HC).

A glimpse of Janakpuri's The Heaven Road Park, before approximately 80 trees were illegally cut inside it.
A glimpse of Janakpuri's The Heaven Road Park, before approximately 80 trees were illegally cut inside it.

“We’ve seen it flourish on a barren tract of land for the past four decades. But on the evening of Holi, some misguided people slaughtered our park, as we watched with tears in our eyes,” says resident Poonam Marwah.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Trees and grass were uprooted in the park on March 25 by some miscreants.
Trees and grass were uprooted in the park on March 25 by some miscreants.

Resident Vipin Gupta, who was among the five people who confronted the group who first began cutting the trees, says, “We requested everyone to come for the cause, which is how 36 residents signed the petition... Clean air is our fundamental right. We were asked if we wanted to press criminal charges but we just want our park back.

Advocate Petal Chandhok says, “Delhi’s air pollution concern has a lot to do with vehicular pollution, but also the lack of green cover and plantation of trees. This contempt petition was filed because a group of people would like to use this green space for personal use (wedding pandal). Residents complained to the MCD and the Delhi tree officers, but nothing happened. That's when we intervened." Speaking about the Delhi High Court's speedy judgment and expedited listing of the matter, she adds, "It’s a very positive way of looking at this... Hats off to the judiciary for acting very well on the matter."

The Chronology

March 25: Miscreants enter A3 Block Heaven Road Park, Janakpuri, and chop down and uproot close to 80 trees and saplings

April 13: PIL filed before the Delhi HC

April 15: The PIL receives a mention

April 16: Delhi HC passes a status quo order that the park may not be used for weddings or other commercial purposes and orders the MCD and Deputy Conservator of Forests to restore the space to its original glory

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Delhi High Court comes to the aid of Delhi residents rallying for their park
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On