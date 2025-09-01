Delhi University's KMC professor note on 3.49am assignment submission goes viral

Student life can often be overwhelming, with the constant pressure of assignments, exams, deadlines, and grades pushing many to burnout. Amid this relentless academic grind, a Delhi University (DU) professor’s compassionate response to a student’s late-night assignment submission has gone viral, resonating deeply with thousands online. Professor Kavita Kamboj's post on LinkedIn has received an outpour of comments praising the teacher's support for student's well-being.(Photos: LinkedIn)

Kavita Kamboj, assistant professor in the Commerce department at Kirori Mal College (KMC), recently received an assignment that she noticed was uploaded at 3.49am. Instead of just marking the paper, she praised the student’s effort but also gently reminded them that rest should never be sacrificed for deadlines. “Without proper sleep, even the best efforts lose their meaning. Your well-being matters more than deadlines,” she wrote, urging the student to focus on getting proper sleep to be able to return to work with clarity and energy.

Sharing the exchange on LinkedIn, professor Kamboj reflected on the dangers of glorifying burnout culture and emphasised the importance of balance. In her message, she reassured the student: “You can always make extra time without giving up your sleep. If you sacrifice your rest for work, it makes no sense. I am always here for any help. Give me a call after having a good sleep and breakfast.”

Her empathetic note quickly drew widespread praise, with many users lauding her for prioritising student well-being over rigid convention. One commenter wrote, “Thank you for setting the perfect example, ma’am,” while another said, “This coming from a professor is so empathetic and gives such optimism to students that they are not alone reeling under the pressure of student life.”

