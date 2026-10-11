Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

Hi Dear SK, Recently was ur b’day & a relieving day for me. 1yr back that eagerness scorched me but now I’m relieved. I found love with u but I also want someone who cares awa be eager for me. Wish u health n happiness n want u to learn lil indulging nature too, for ur loved ones. Ur’s Minu

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

My Angel, Plz knw tht evry word was written wid a hope. If u ever feel like rspndng, I would be happy if u connect wid me on Insta. U can find me there by the same name. Your Choco

Hi Pranay, For the record I want it to be printed that “I love,love you” this is my endgame for sure. Yours Only, Shivangi

Saloni, Happy Birthday! I hope your day is as beautiful and special as you are. May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and good vibes. Stay the way you are — sweet, caring, and amazing. PG

Gudiya, I Really care for you, want to see always smile on your beautiful face. S

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction {{/usCountry}}

Read More