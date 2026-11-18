Dearest Mummy, No matter how busy life gets, coming home to your warm hug and hot chai still fixes everything. Thank you for always putting our happiness before yours. Love you endlessly... Nidhi Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Aman, Happy Birthday! From bunking college lectures to adulting together, you’ve been my constant through every phase. Wishing you a year filled with big wins and endless laughter! Sahil

Kavya My Love, In a world that moves way too fast, you are my favorite pause button. Thank you for loving me on my worst days and celebrating my smallest wins. Yours Always, Rishabh

Dear Didi, Even though we live in different cities now, not a day goes by without me missing our late-night bakbak. You’ll always be my first best friend. Jaldi milte hain. Tanya

Hey Dad, You never say “I love you” out loud, par aapka har ek gesture sab kuch bol deta hai. Thank you for being our silent pillar of strength. Proud to be your daughter! Anushka

To My Bestie Zoya, Thank you for listening to my endless overthinking without ever judging me. Life is honestly 10 X lighter and funnier with you around! Mehak

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction