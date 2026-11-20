My Dearest Rhea, Even on my busiest days, hearing your voice instantly melts all my stress away. Thank you for being my safe space and loving me endlessly. Forever Yours, Aryan Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Kartik, Happy Anniversary! Another year of late-night ice cream runs, silly fights, and growing stronger together. You’re still my favorite person to do absolutely nothing with! Swati

Dear Bhaiya, Chahe hum kitna bhi lad lein, mujhe pata hai meri har mushkil mein aap sabse pehle khade rahoge. Thank you for always protecting me like a shadow. Love you.... Palak

Dearest Dadi, Your blessings are my biggest superpower. No matter where life takes me, your warmth and bedtime stories will always stay close to my heart. Stay healthy! Dhruv

Hey Nikhil, Finding a colleague who turns into a lifelong friend is rare. Thanks for surviving crazy deadlines and endless office meetings with me! Pooja

My Jaan Isha, Cities may keep us apart right now, par dil se hum hamesha saath hain. Counting every single second until I see you at the airport again. Kabir

My Dearest Aanya, Long-distance has its tough days, especially when I miss our random coffee dates and hate saying goodbye at airport gates. Yet, every late-night call and countdown to our next reunion reminds me that true love isn’t measured by miles. Tum saath ho toh har wait worth it lagta hai, and I can’t wait until our hellos finally don’t come with a countdown. Yours Forever, Rohan

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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