DUSU elections: College guards stand in line of conflict at the gates of chaos

Days after Delhi University issued a warning to student candidates against flouting rules for DUSU elections (September 18), and even threatening to cancel these, a video has surfaced showing security guards facing a tough time controlling the campaigners at the gates of Kalindi College. In the clip, the guards can be seen trying to fend off student candidates and bring in huge crowds, during election campaigning, highlighting how their struggle to contain chaos often goes unseen. A guard from the college shares: “Sabse badi problem humare liye yeh hai ki yeh bacche bheed mein aa jaate hain aur hum sab toh 4-5 hi hote hain. Hum kaise rokein inhe? Ek taraf se roka doosri taraf se ghus jaane ki koshish kar rahe the. They were not even giving us time to check if they are students of the university or random people.”

A grab from a recent Reel showing DUSU campaigners jostling with security guards outside Rajdhani College.

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Pointing out the issue of outsiders entering the premises during campaign rallies, Ashok, a guard at one of the colleges in North Campus detailed a recent confrontation at the gate: “Hum usdin apne gate pe khade the aur 3 ladke aagaye bolte ki humein andar jaana hai. Humne student ID maanga to bhadak gaye! They didn’t even look like college students. Later we found out that among them, only one was a student — aur woh bhi kisi aur college ka. Hum kaise ghusne dein andar? College ke students ki safety ki zimmedari humare haath mein hai.”

Another security guard at Ramjas College shares, “Agar hum rok nahi paate toh baad mein humein hi daant diya jaata hai ki tumhare hote hue kaise ghus gaye,” another guard expressed, addressing the pressure from college authorities. “Inko rokte hue humaare chot bhi lag jaati hai, but woh kisi ko nahi dikhta. Our injuries remain invisible, but our failure is called out instantly.”

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{{^usCountry}} Urging administrative action and proper support before the situation escalates further, Shanti, a female guard at one of the colleges requested structural backup. “Humne college mein request daali hai ki ya toh humein thode aur security staff dedo ya fir police ki help le lo. Agar galti se hum se kisi ko lag gayi rokte hue, tab bhi humein hi kheechte hain,” stated a guard, emphasizing that additional force or police deployment is necessary to maintain order on campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urging administrative action and proper support before the situation escalates further, Shanti, a female guard at one of the colleges requested structural backup. “Humne college mein request daali hai ki ya toh humein thode aur security staff dedo ya fir police ki help le lo. Agar galti se hum se kisi ko lag gayi rokte hue, tab bhi humein hi kheechte hain,” stated a guard, emphasizing that additional force or police deployment is necessary to maintain order on campus. {{/usCountry}}

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