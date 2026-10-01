Glam drop series with HT City | Get your fingertips Navratri-ready with these trending press-on nails

In the first of our 10-part Navratri shopping series, we spotlight how to ace the garba-dandiya night glam right on your fingertips.

From spinning dandiyas to bandhani motifs, here's what is viral in festive nail trends.

From spinning dandiyas to mirror work and bandhni, here’s a look at how festive motifs are turning tiny press-on nails into Navratri’s much-loved style quotient.

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Niku Patel, owner of The Nail House (@the.nail_house), says: “The idea for spinning dandiya nail art came from a dandiya stick that I picked up at a local outfit shop. I created this spinning-dandiya nail extension for fun and posted the Reel, which has gone immensely viral! I'm presently selling around 25 sets of these daily, with requests from both India as well as abroad. The starting price for these is ₹550 per set, and each of these pairs can be customised."

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{{^usCountry}} Nail artist Kriya Shah, owner of Pampered Nails (@__pampered__nails), says: “For this collection, I wanted to capture Gujarat’s colours, jewellery and traditions while keeping the nails wearable yet modern… Heritage-inspired sets featuring mirror-style details, pearls, gold accents and festive motifs are this season's favourite. Also, one can even customise the shape, length, colour and embellishments to match their outfits. Each set costs anywhere between ₹450 and ₹650.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nail artist Kriya Shah, owner of Pampered Nails (@__pampered__nails), says: “For this collection, I wanted to capture Gujarat’s colours, jewellery and traditions while keeping the nails wearable yet modern… Heritage-inspired sets featuring mirror-style details, pearls, gold accents and festive motifs are this season's favourite. Also, one can even customise the shape, length, colour and embellishments to match their outfits. Each set costs anywhere between ₹450 and ₹650.” {{/usCountry}}

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