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Glam drop series with HT City | Get your fingertips Navratri-ready with these trending press-on nails

Kick-starting our 10-part Navratri shopping series, we bring you the trends to slay the garba-dandiya nights. Here’s a tip-off for viral nail art.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 06:00:17 IST
By Kriti Kambiri
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In the first of our 10-part Navratri shopping series, we spotlight how to ace the garba-dandiya night glam right on your fingertips.

From spinning dandiyas to bandhani motifs, here's what is viral in festive nail trends.
From spinning dandiyas to bandhani motifs, here's what is viral in festive nail trends.

From spinning dandiyas to mirror work and bandhni, here’s a look at how festive motifs are turning tiny press-on nails into Navratri’s much-loved style quotient.

Niku Patel, owner of The Nail House (@the.nail_house), says: “The idea for spinning dandiya nail art came from a dandiya stick that I picked up at a local outfit shop. I created this spinning-dandiya nail extension for fun and posted the Reel, which has gone immensely viral! I'm presently selling around 25 sets of these daily, with requests from both India as well as abroad. The starting price for these is 550 per set, and each of these pairs can be customised."

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kriti Kambiri

Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.

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