Glam drop with HT City | A case for the Navratri-coded phone covers for this festive season

In the eighth instalment of our 10-part Navratri shopping series, here’s a look at phone covers designed to complement chaniya-cholis and dhoti-kurtas with festive motifs and personalised details. Check them out!

From Radha-Krishna motifs to avant-garde silver embellishments, phone cases are also getting a Navratri makeover this season.

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READ: Glam drop with HT City | Top off your Navratri OOTD with the coolest caps, bandanas, padgis and headgear

Here is a look at customisable phone covers designed to complement your garba and dandiya night OOTDs through matching colours, festive motifs and personalised details.

The trend this year is all about going OTT, be it silver charms or kundan embellishments or ghunghroos and beadwork.

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{{^usCountry}} Prachi Mandepara, owner of The Craft Collective (@thecraftcollective._), shares, “This Navratri, heavily embellished cases ( ₹600 to ₹2,000) are getting the most love from buyers as they feel festive yet remain an everyday accessory. You can personalise the colours, charms and even the motifs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prachi Mandepara, owner of The Craft Collective (@thecraftcollective._), shares, “This Navratri, heavily embellished cases ( ₹600 to ₹2,000) are getting the most love from buyers as they feel festive yet remain an everyday accessory. You can personalise the colours, charms and even the motifs.” {{/usCountry}}

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With more and more demand for phone slings, some brands are capitalising on case + phone chain/ sling combinations. One huge demand is for cases with cowrie shells and black thread details for the OG garba vibe.

“We launched Navratri phone covers and sling combinations last year, and this time these have gone viral! Covers start at ₹400, while cover-and-sling combinations start at ₹900. Customise the colour and size you want, or send us a reference picture and we’ll recreate it,” says Isha Makadia, founder of Traditional Trend (@traditionaltrend_).

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