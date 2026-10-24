How’s your Diwali prep? Add personal touch to your celebrations at these creative workshops

Sculpt your own divine Ganesha

Creative workshop across the city are making Diwali celebrations more personalised and creative.

While Lakshmi and Ganesha are central to every home’s Diwali puja corner, placing an idol you’ve crafted with your own hands makes the setup even more special adding a personal, soulful touch. This beginner-friendly, hands-on workshop walks you through the step-by-step technique of moulding, shaping, and detailing natural clay into a finished Ganesha idol from scratch. Guided by an expert instructor, you will learn basic sculpting methods — from constructing the torso and facial structure to carving delicate trunk lines and accessories — without needing any prior artistic background. All raw materials, tools, and clay are provided at the venue, allowing you to focus entirely on the creative process and take home your very own handcrafted creation ready for your festive altar.

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What: Clay Ganesha

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When: October 24, 4pm to 6pm

Where: Third Wave Coffee, Sector 43, Noida and Kenangan Coffee, Sector 53, Gurugram

Entry: ₹599 (Register at: www.bookmyshow.com)

Cultural experience for young ones

Looking to get your children meaningfully involved in the Diwali festivities, beyond just firecrackers and sweets? Here’s an interactive, kid-friendly workshop that blends cultural expression with hands-on craft to introduce children to Indian traditions in an engaging way. Split into two dedicated zones, the communication corner helps children learn and recite traditional chants — including Ganesh Aarti, Om Jai Jagdish Hare, and auspicious Shlokas dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, and the sacred lamp (Deep Shloka). Meanwhile, the Creative Corner lets them tap into their artistic side with messy-free rangoli techniques, crafting personalised Diwali greeting cards, painting diyas, and giving sweet boxes a festive makeover. “With each Workshop/Masterclass, we envisions to nurture a generation of impactful and compassionate leaders who see communication and creativity as essential life skills. Individuals who are unafraid to express themselves, sensitive enough to recognise the unspoken emotions of others, and empowered to inspire meaningful change in society — all while staying connected to their roots and traditional values.” says Anshita Agarwal, from The Expression Nest

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Where: E Block, Greater Kailash II

When: October 31, 11.30am (3.5 to 7 years) and 5pm (8 to 11 years)

Entry: ₹1,100 (Contact: 9873552248)

Craft custom diya holder

Instead of relying on standard market-bought options, you can craft your own shimmering festive lighting using traditional Indian mirrorwork. Centered around decorating and detailing a festive accent piece, this hands-on session teaches you how to design, paint, and embellish a unique tea light holder from scratch. You will learn the basics of clay relief work, arranging geometric patterns, and strategically placing small cut mirrors to catch and reflect candlelight across your space. Ideal for beginners and craft enthusiasts alike, the session offers a relaxed environment to learn traditional decorative techniques while creating a custom festive accent. All art supplies along with complimentary food and beverages will be included in this, and you’ll go back home with a ready-to-use, light-reflecting centerpiece for your Diwali home decor or festive gifting!

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What: Diwali Tealight Holder Workshop

When: October 25, Noon to 2pm

Where: Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

Price: ₹699 (Register at: www.bookmyshow.com)

Decoupage & chalk paint your pooja chowki

Elevate your festive setup this year by hand-crafting the very base of your sacred altar, at this pooja chowki painting workshop. It’s here that you’ll get to learn how to transform a plain wooden pooja chowki into a customised heritage piece using premium chalk paints and decoupage techniques. “The pooja chowki is sacred, it’s where the deities sit. So what better than crafting it yourself. Its not just expressing through creativity and art but also a very immersive spiritual experience. Since I put up the poster, I have already been receiving bookings with more than half of the slots booked,” says Meenakshi from A Touch Of Gold.

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Guided step-by-step, it’s here that you’ll also learn how to prep and apply matte chalk paint bases, lay and seal intricate art prints onto the surface, and blend distressed or textured finishes for a vintage aesthetic. To ensure your creation lasts for years, the session also covers sealing techniques using specialised matte, gloss, or satin topcoats. All high-quality materials including imported paints, prints, brushes, and the wooden chowki will be provided, leaving you with a durable, handcrafted altar platform ready for your Diwali rituals.

What: Pooja Chowki Painting Workshop

Where: Studion, Siddhartha Enclave

When: October 30 to November 1, Noon to 4pm

Entry: ₹8,500 (Contact: 981 8011622)

Glow of customised candles

Nothing captures the spirit of Diwali quite like warm, golden candle light, and this hands-on session will let you craft your own custom scented candles from scratch to brighten up your home or gift to loved ones. “Over the course of 90 minutes, you will learn the step-by-step science and art of candle crafting — from selecting the right wax blend and calculating melt temperatures to placing wicks correctly for a clean burn. Guided through the basics of fragrance profiling, you’ll blend festive essential oils, pour warm wax into decorative containers, and add personal embellishments like dried flowers or subtle pigments.” says the organising team at Unseen Match. All raw materials, wicks, fragrance oils, and glass jars are provided at the venue, sending you home with unique, hand-poured creations that bring both light and fragrance to your festive celebrations.

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What: Scented Candle Making

When: October 24 and 25, 1:15pm to 2:45pm and 3pm to 4.30pm

Where: Cafe Saka, Safdarjung Enclave

Price: ₹599 (Register at: www.bookmyshow.com)

Master modern festive floral design

While traditional marigold garlands are a staple for Diwali, learning to craft a contemporary centerpiece offers a chic, elevated way to style your home for festive gatherings. Designed for adults, children, and parent-child duos alike, this hands-on workshop dives into the art and structural principles behind modern floral arrangement. Guided through a structured step-by-step process, you will learn fundamental design concepts—such as colour harmony, proportion, visual weight, and texture layering—using fresh seasonal blooms, lush foliage, and festive decorative elements. After experimenting with composition, scale, and placement, you will assemble, trim, and secure your final creation inside a vase provided at the venue. All fresh materials, tools, and vessels are included, leaving you with a sophisticated, custom floral arrangement ready to serve as the centerpiece for your Diwali dining table or living room setup.

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What: Festive Floral Arranging: Diwali Decor Workshop

Where: Inomi Creative Labs, Nirvana Country, Sector 50, Gurugram

When: October 31

Entry: ₹1,000 (Contact: 92206 25122)