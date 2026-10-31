HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 1, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn

Gram It: Early risers were spotted jogging and cycling at the India Gate, along the Kartavya Path towards India Gate, on Saturday morning. This was witnessed after Delhi's air improved by a whopping 78.5% in just 24 hours, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) falling from 363 on Thursday morning to 78 on Friday morning. The IMD has issued a forecast of mainly clear skies for today. (Photo: Shagun Chauhan/ANI)

What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Prakriti ka Sangeet: Classical Vocal Recital Ft. Kalapini Komkali

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

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When: November 1

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Back To Classics – Diwali Party (Women-Only)

Where: Crafts Village, 5B, Osho Drive, beside Sadhguru Sannidhi, Gadaipur, Chhatarpur

When: November 1

Timing: 4pm

Entry: ₹599 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Film Festival: Stories on Screen – In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (Director: Pradip Krishen)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 1

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Natyakumbh 2026 | Satya Shiv Sundar (Director: Munish Sharma)

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

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When: November 1

Timing: 6pm

Entry: ₹500 (Tickets available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: November 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: ₹1,799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Book Sale

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place

When: October 31 & November 1

Timing: 11am onwards

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Ananta Kriti – An Expo by Threads & Craft

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Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: November 1 to 3

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction