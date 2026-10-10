HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 10, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

If you thought several events were cancelled due to protests in Delhi, check again! Here's where you can still get your weekend plans sorted.

#LitTalk

Gram it: An artisan gives finishing touches to idols of Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya, Ganesha and Mahishasura. Ahead of the Durga Puja festivities (October 17 to 21), this workshop in Noida’s Sector 31 is abuzz with activity as preparations begin soon for Durgotsava or Sharadotsava, which celebrates goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

What: Clearing the Smoke and Mirrors: Getting into the Bottom of Delhi's Air Pollution

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Where: SOCIAL, T-306, Third Floor, Ambience Mall, 2 Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: October 10

Timing: 4pm to 6pm

Entry: ₹550 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Empire in Stone: Qutub Minar Stories – Heritage Walk

Where: Qutub Complex, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli

When: October 10

Timing: 3pm to 6pm

Entry: ₹750 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufiyana Shaam Live

Where: Rumours Rooftop, Top Floor, 1A/27, H Block, Sector 63, Noida

When: October 10

Timing: 8pm

Entry: ₹200 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

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#PlayDate

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Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 10

Timing: 5pm & 6pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Bin Bole Bol Ft. Vikas Kush Sharma

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: October 10

Timing: 3pm to 6pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: ASEAN Bazaar 2026

Where: Embassy of the Philippines, 50-N, Nyaya Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: October 10

Timing: 1pm to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Vastra Parampara – Celebrating India’s Handloom Heritage

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Where: Noida Haat, Sector 33A, Noida

When: October 8 to 15

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 34 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction