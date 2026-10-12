HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 12, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: As Navratri begins, Delhiites queue up at temples across the city. Here's a view of the devotees who visited the Jhandewalan Temple on Sunday, October 11. The date marked the beginning of nine days of devotion, fasting, vibrant festivities and traditional rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga. (Photo: Shahbaz Khan/PTI)

What: Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2026

Where: Mavalankar Auditorium, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg Area

When: October 11 to 20

Timing: 6pm to 9pm

Entry: ₹500- ₹2,000 (Register here)

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Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Phantasms – Artworks by Thamshangpha ‘Merci’ Maku (Curators: Anna Sireiliu Charenamei & Sohorpem Kazingmei)

Where: Anant Art Gallery, B-5/3, Safdarjung Enclave

When: September 10 to October 31

Timing: 4pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#LitTalk

What: RIS-IHC Maritime Lecture Series | Connectivity Through Maritime Corridors: Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainties – Panelists: Arnab Bandyopadhyay, Pranav Kumar, Mohammad Jamshed & Dr Prabir De

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PowerHour

What: Fall Polo Season 2026

Where: Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment

When: October 12 to 18

Timing: 2pm onwards

Entry: Free

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{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Cantt (Pink Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Cantt (Pink Line) {{/usCountry}}

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#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Cloud Pottery

Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: October 12

Timing: 1pm & 3.30pm

Entry: ₹699 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Contemporary World Crisis: Where do we go from here?

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: October 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Andha Pyaar Ft. Vivek Samtani & Kaustubh Aggarwal

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 12

Timing: 6pm & 9.30pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

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Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: The Great Tarini Sale

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: October 10 to 13

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction