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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 14, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Saturday, November 14 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 23:11:24 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#Staged

Gram It: Delhi's AQI breached the 400 mark, placing the Capital in the 'severe' category, on Friday. While the city's air quality continues to deteriorate, here's how a resident grapples to meditate, at the Lodhi Gardens, and raises health concerns among many. (Photo: Rushikesh More/PTI)
Gram It: Delhi's AQI breached the 400 mark, placing the Capital in the 'severe' category, on Friday. While the city's air quality continues to deteriorate, here's how a resident grapples to meditate, at the Lodhi Gardens, and raises health concerns among many. (Photo: Rushikesh More/PTI)

What: Children's Day | With Love From Brothers Grimm (Director: Imran Khan)

Where: Nirvana Patio Club, Block K, South City II, Nirvana Country, Sector 50, Gurugram

When: November 14

Timing: 8pm

Entry: 400 per person (Register at: 8800400731)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

What: Novembre Numérique 2026: Let’s Draw

Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: November 14 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Anant Utsav 2026 – Folk, Tribal Arts & Craft Festival | Dastan-e-Karn az Mahabharata – Dastangoi Ft. Mahmood Farooqui

Where: Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: November 14

Timing: 8pm onwards

Entry: 50 (Ticket for the Nursery)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Daughter of the Mountains (Director: Mukesh Pandey)

Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan-Gandhi Memorial Hall, Plot No 1–2, 2 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, ITO

Timing: 8pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: 36th Urdu Drama Festival | Kanjoos (Director: Sampa Mandal)

Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DilliWalks

What: Sair-e-zardozi – Embroidery Walk

Where: Vikaspuri

When: November 14

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue & Magenta Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Suitable Conversations | Black, White, and (Dorian) Gray: Retelling a Classic for the Modern Gaze — Speakers: Samit Basu and Nilanjana Roy

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: November 14

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: 50 (Ticket for the Nursery)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Utsav’26 - The Poetry of Art • The Art of Poetry

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 14 to 19

Timing: 2.30pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Couple Love Letter Embroidery

Where: Chelvies Coffee, M-72, 1st Floor, Main Market, Greater Kailash II

When: November 14

Timing: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Cry Daddy Ft. Anirban Dasgupta

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 14

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: 599 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: The Grand Handloom Fair

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: November 14 to 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: 50 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur & Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 14, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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