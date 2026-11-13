HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 14, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Children's Day | With Love From Brothers Grimm (Director: Imran Khan)
Where: Nirvana Patio Club, Block K, South City II, Nirvana Country, Sector 50, Gurugram
When: November 14
Timing: 8pm
Entry: ₹400 per person (Register at: 8800400731)
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Novembre Numérique 2026: Let’s Draw
Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: November 14 to 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Anant Utsav 2026 – Folk, Tribal Arts & Craft Festival | Dastan-e-Karn az Mahabharata – Dastangoi Ft. Mahmood Farooqui
Where: Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: November 14
Timing: 8pm onwards
Entry: ₹50 (Ticket for the Nursery)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Daughter of the Mountains (Director: Mukesh Pandey)
Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan-Gandhi Memorial Hall, Plot No 1–2, 2 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, ITO
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Timing: 8pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 36th Urdu Drama Festival | Kanjoos (Director: Sampa Mandal)
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DilliWalks
What: Sair-e-zardozi – Embroidery Walk
Where: Vikaspuri
When: November 14
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue & Magenta Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Suitable Conversations | Black, White, and (Dorian) Gray: Retelling a Classic for the Modern Gaze — Speakers: Samit Basu and Nilanjana Roy
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: November 14
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: ₹50 (Ticket for the Nursery)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Utsav’26 - The Poetry of Art • The Art of Poetry
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 14 to 19
Timing: 2.30pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Couple Love Letter Embroidery
Where: Chelvies Coffee, M-72, 1st Floor, Main Market, Greater Kailash II
When: November 14
Timing: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Cry Daddy Ft. Anirban Dasgupta
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 14
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: ₹599 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: The Grand Handloom Fair
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: November 14 to 23
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹50 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur & Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
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