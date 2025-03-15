HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 March 2025
Saturday, March 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Made In India ft Parmish Verma
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar
When: March 15
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Francophonie Film Festival | 23 décembre
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: March 15
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Dashanana Swapnasiddhi
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: March 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Present Future
Where: Center for Contemporary Art (CCA), Bikaner House (Gate 3), Shahjahan Road
When: March 11 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Anti-National Ghalib
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: March 15
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Raj Kapoor Centenary Celebrations | Teesri Kasam
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Midnight Haze – Kaia Roy, Sunit Tandon, Sukrita Paul Kumar, Malashri Lal & Meenakshi Gopinath
Where: Seminar Rooms II & III, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 15
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 15
Timing: Noon
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)