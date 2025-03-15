Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Saturday, March 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Made In India ft Parmish Verma

Catch It Live on Saturday, 15 March 2025

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar

When: March 15

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Francophonie Film Festival | 23 décembre

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: March 15

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Dashanana Swapnasiddhi

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: March 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Present Future

Where: Center for Contemporary Art (CCA), Bikaner House (Gate 3), Shahjahan Road

When: March 11 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Anti-National Ghalib

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: March 15

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Raj Kapoor Centenary Celebrations | Teesri Kasam

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Midnight Haze – Kaia Roy, Sunit Tandon, Sukrita Paul Kumar, Malashri Lal & Meenakshi Gopinath

Where: Seminar Rooms II & III, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 15

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 15

Timing: Noon

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

