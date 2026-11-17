HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 17, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: 36th Urdu Drama Festival | Ghalib-e-Azam (Director: Ravi Taneja)
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion Group | When Branding Met the Movies by Chaitanya Prasad, Zoya Ahmad & Vaishnavie Srinivasan
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: November 17
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Kainchi Dhaam (Director: Neel Mani Tyagi)
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹199 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Resin Galaxy
Where: Third Wave Coffee, Unit No GF-22/23, ABC/24, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: November 17{{/usCountry}}
When: November 17{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 3.04pm
Entry: ₹899 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kya Matter Hai? Humans vs AI – A Concept Show by Inder Sahni Ft. Pratyush Chaubey, Aaditya Kulshresth, Gaurav Gupta & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 17
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
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