HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 17, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Dandiya Night
Where: Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: October 17
Timing: 5pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Raftaar Live
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: October 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹999 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: India-Spain Festival 2026
Where: The Grand, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: October 17
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Chalo Bachpan 2026: Found, Formed & Framed
Where: Triveni Art Department, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: October 17
Timing: 3.30 pm to 5pm
Entry: ₹500 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Sampoorna Ramayana
Where: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Shri Jagannath Marg, INA Colony{{/usCountry}}
Where: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Shri Jagannath Marg, INA Colony{{/usCountry}}
When: October 17 to 19
Timing: 2pm & 6pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Moving between Fixed and Flow – Artworks by Barkha Gupta
Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old M B Road, Lado Sarai
When: October 16 to November 30
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Appurv Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: October 17
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#UpNext
What: Macro Phone Photography Walk
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: October 18
Timing: 7am to 10am
Entry: ₹500 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction