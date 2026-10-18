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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 18, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Sunday, October 18 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Oct 18, 2026, 10:37:15 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: Ahead of Dussehra (October 20), the countdown to Ravana Dahan is on. Here's how Noida is getting its villains ready for the flames. Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna are stored at the Ramlila ground, to be burnt on the day of the festival, marking the victory of good over evil. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
Gram it: Ahead of Dussehra (October 20), the countdown to Ravana Dahan is on. Here's how Noida is getting its villains ready for the flames. Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna are stored at the Ramlila ground, to be burnt on the day of the festival, marking the victory of good over evil. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

What: Rhythm Aur Raas

Where: Punjabi Bagh Club, Ring Road (near Mahanvir Nursing Home), Punjabi Bagh

When: October 18

Timing: 5.55pm

Entry: 599 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Green & Pink Lines)

#Staged

What: The Ramayana

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: October 18

Timing: 5pm

Entry: 500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Photowalk

Where: Kali Mandir Society, 1654, Block I, Chittaranjan (CR) Park

When: October 18

Timing: 1pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Dastangoi Festival: Dastan-e-Rahi Masoom Raza (Director: Mahmood Farooqui)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: 500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Navratri Goggles

Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: October 18

Timing: 1pm

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Wah Wah WhatsApp Joke Ft. Inder Sahani & Ravi Khurana

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 18

Timing: 1pm

Entry: 499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Dussehra Mahotsav 2026 - Handloom & Handicraft Mela

Where: Connaught Place

When: October 8 to 19

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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