#Staged

Gram It: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Tuesday, revoked Stage 3 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi as the city recorded a third continuous day of improvement in air quality. But, the AQI remained in the ‘poor‘ category and amid dust conditions residents spotted water sprinkler trucks in action, on the roads near the India Gate, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

What: The House of Bernarda Alba

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

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When: November 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹199 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

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#ArtAttack

What: Chronicles in Colour — Artworks by Samir Sharma

Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: November 19 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Maha Gauri – A Kuchipudi Dance Drama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Echoes from the Himalayas – Speakers: Rashmi Bharti & Rajnish Jain

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Rasabilasa 2026 – Odissi and Bharatanatyam Performances

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

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Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Clay Jellyfish Wind Chimes

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 19

Timing: 3.24pm

Entry: ₹899 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Duo Ft. Vivek Samtani & Shreya Priyam Roy

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction