#Staged
What: The House of Bernarda Alba
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹199 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Chronicles in Colour — Artworks by Samir Sharma
Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: November 19 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Maha Gauri – A Kuchipudi Dance Drama
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Echoes from the Himalayas – Speakers: Rashmi Bharti & Rajnish Jain
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Rasabilasa 2026 – Odissi and Bharatanatyam Performances
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 19{{/usCountry}}
When: November 19{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Clay Jellyfish Wind Chimes
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 19
Timing: 3.24pm
Entry: ₹899 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo Ft. Vivek Samtani & Shreya Priyam Roy
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction