HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 2, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn

Gram It: As part of Delhi's Winter Action plan, to curb air pollution, the Delhi Traffic Police officials were seen restricting entry of vehicles at the Noida-Delhi Chilla border. These restrictions apply to petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi, which do not meet the BS-VI emission standards. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

What: IIC Experience: Festival of Arts | RAGA, A knot in the air: Rudra Veena Recital Ft. Ustad Mohi Bahauddin Dagar

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

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When: November 2

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Shakti: The Unsigned Hand

Where: Dhrishti Gallery, First Floor, The Kunj, 8, Nelson Mandela Marg 4, Sector C, Vasant Kunj

When: October 25 to November 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Russia Culture Days - Russian Choral Music

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Resin Moon Lamp

Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: November 2

Timing: 3pm

Entry: ₹949 (Register here)

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{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) {{/usCountry}}

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#JustForLaughs

What: Allow Me! Ft. Rahul Dua

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: October 28

Timing: 8pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction