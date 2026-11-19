#LitTalk
What: Exquisite Things and Strange Wonders: In Defense of Persian Poetry, Jain Tales of Moksha & God at Play Volume 2; followed by a musical performance Ft. Rehmat-e-Nusrat
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiWalks
What: World Heritage Week 2026 | Heritage Walk at Mehrauli Archaeological Park
Where: Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Anuvrat Marg, Christian Colony, Mehrauli
When: November 20
Timing: 4pm to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Speaking Wall-II – Artworks by Harshvardhan Sharma
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 14 to 22
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Paswaar (Caress Me) [Director: Shayar Gandhi]
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: November 20
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Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Andha Yug
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 20
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Ek Noor Te Sab Jag Upjaya Kaun Bhale Kaun Mande (All beings have emanated from the same divine light and therefore no one is good or bad) – Musical Performances
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Christmas Candle Making
Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: November 20
Timing: 3.36pm
Entry: ₹899 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Bunty Ft. Gaurav Kapoor
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 20
Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm
Entry: ₹1,999 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Asia – Fall Winter ’26
Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: November 19 & 20
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction