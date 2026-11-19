#LitTalk

Gram It: As a goose cleans itself in a waterbody, amid dense fog during sunrise, the yellow shine in the ripples looks serene. On Thursday, Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season so far, with the minimum temperature dropping to 10.6 degrees Celsius; which is 1.7 degrees below the seasonal normal. Make sure to pull out your woollens in time for the winter ahead! (Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI)

What: Exquisite Things and Strange Wonders: In Defense of Persian Poetry, Jain Tales of Moksha & God at Play Volume 2; followed by a musical performance Ft. Rehmat-e-Nusrat

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

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When: November 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiWalks

What: World Heritage Week 2026 | Heritage Walk at Mehrauli Archaeological Park

Where: Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Anuvrat Marg, Christian Colony, Mehrauli

When: November 20

Timing: 4pm to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Speaking Wall-II – Artworks by Harshvardhan Sharma

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: November 14 to 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Paswaar (Caress Me) [Director: Shayar Gandhi]

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: November 20

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Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Andha Yug

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 20

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Ek Noor Te Sab Jag Upjaya Kaun Bhale Kaun Mande (All beings have emanated from the same divine light and therefore no one is good or bad) – Musical Performances

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Christmas Candle Making

Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

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When: November 20

Timing: 3.36pm

Entry: ₹899 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Bunty Ft. Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 20

Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm

Entry: ₹1,999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Asia – Fall Winter ’26

Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: November 19 & 20

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction