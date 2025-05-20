HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 May 2025

#CineCall
What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Shyam Benegal Retrospective – Mandi ft Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri & Neena Gupta
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Jyoti Bhatt – Through the Line & the Lens
Where: Gallery Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai
When: April 25 to May 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: A bit of joy and pleasure: Songs – Classical and Broadway ft R Excelicia Cunville (Soprano-Alto) & Varun Kumar (Piano)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Under Construction ft Avinash, Kaustubh & Onkar
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village
When: May 21
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)