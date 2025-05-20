Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Wednesday, May 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Shyam Benegal Retrospective – Mandi ft Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri & Neena Gupta

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)  

 

#ArtAttack 

What: Jyoti Bhatt – Through the Line & the Lens 

Where: Gallery Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai

When: April 25 to May 25 

Timing: 11am to 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: A bit of joy and pleasure: Songs – Classical and Broadway ft R Excelicia Cunville (Soprano-Alto) & Varun Kumar (Piano)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Under Construction ft Avinash, Kaustubh & Onkar 

Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

When: May 21

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)  

 

 

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

