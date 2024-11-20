Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 20, 2024 06:00 PM IST

The day of Nov 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: The Tathagata: Buddha and His Bodhisattvas

Catch It Live on 21 November 2024
Catch It Live on 21 November 2024

Where: Pristine Contemporary, A-178, Saini Bhawan, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla

When: November 15 to December 10

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: 31st Pt Radhakrishna Pt Kartaram Mallick National Dhrupad Samaroh | Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital ft Jayateerth Mevundi

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Cities, Citizens, Classrooms and Beyond

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Shishta Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 21

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Onkar Yadav

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: November 21

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On