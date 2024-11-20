HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 November 2024

#ArtAttack What: The Tathagata: Buddha and His Bodhisattvas Catch It Live on 21 November 2024

Where: Pristine Contemporary, A-178, Saini Bhawan, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla

When: November 15 to December 10

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

#TuneIn

What: 31st Pt Radhakrishna Pt Kartaram Mallick National Dhrupad Samaroh | Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital ft Jayateerth Mevundi

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Cities, Citizens, Classrooms and Beyond

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Shishta Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 21

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Onkar Yadav

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: November 21

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction