HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 November 2024

#ArtAttack
What: The Tathagata: Buddha and His Bodhisattvas
Where: Pristine Contemporary, A-178, Saini Bhawan, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla
When: November 15 to December 10
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)
#TuneIn
What: 31st Pt Radhakrishna Pt Kartaram Mallick National Dhrupad Samaroh | Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital ft Jayateerth Mevundi
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Cities, Citizens, Classrooms and Beyond
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Shishta Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 21
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Lineup ft Onkar Yadav
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: November 21
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)