HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 21, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Making The Modern (Curator: Yashodhara Dalmia)
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: October 18 to 26
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Vedanta Lahiri Ft. Dr Padmaja Suresh, Dr Kanaka Sudhakar, Dr Jyoti Shrivastava, Jayaprabha Menon, and Vidushi Meenu Thakur
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Fanna-Fi-Allah - Sufi Qawwali
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 20 & 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: ₹2,000 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Diwali Glow Lab
Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: October 21
Timing: 1pm & 3.30pm
Entry: ₹699 (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Entry: ₹699 (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kaustubh Agarwal Live
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: October 21
Timing: 8pm
Entry: ₹399 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction